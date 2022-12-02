Soros Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.05% of Atlassian worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $434,144,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,817 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 70,015.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,520 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $137,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at $13,177,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $60,495.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,371.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,159 shares of company stock valued at $35,528,507. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM remained flat at $140.06 on Friday. 43,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $399.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of -157.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.53.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

