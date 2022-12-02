Soros Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Aptiv worth $21,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,703,000 after buying an additional 560,869 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,960,000 after acquiring an additional 509,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after acquiring an additional 488,018 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 423.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,793,000 after purchasing an additional 379,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

APTV traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.06. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $175.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,913,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

