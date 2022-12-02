Sourceless Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $172.43 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $172.43 million and approximately $51.72 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,074.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010528 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00035951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00041066 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021232 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00246059 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00821046 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

