Sourceless Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $155.20 million and $20.87 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,994.34 or 1.00001941 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010514 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00040996 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00245623 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00821046 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.