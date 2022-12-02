Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Decreases Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lessened its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 782,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. JOYY comprises about 0.5% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings in JOYY were worth $23,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 23.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 12.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on YY shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of JOYY stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. 7,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,092. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. JOYY had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. JOYY’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

