Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Has $360.32 Million Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN decreased its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,136,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,928 shares during the quarter. Mattel accounts for 7.6% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned about 4.57% of Mattel worth $360,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 17.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 608,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 91,332 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,688,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,689,000 after buying an additional 134,670 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 14,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

