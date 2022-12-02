Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.2% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned about 0.18% of Fiserv worth $103,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.33. The stock had a trading volume of 28,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

