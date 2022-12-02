Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Sells 22,395 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lowered its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,395 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group makes up 4.3% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $204,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,486,000 after purchasing an additional 353,109 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $13,414,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 160.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 181,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,634,000 after acquiring an additional 111,908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $13,969,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 125.7% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 111,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 61,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $161.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,631. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

