SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.8% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.23. 69,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157,914. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day moving average of $162.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

