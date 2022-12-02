SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Increased by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 119.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,508 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $18,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 139,180 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $271,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 150,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,558. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.