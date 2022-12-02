SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.2% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 352,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $243,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $47.55. 43,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,558. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.