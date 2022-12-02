SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 634.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,915 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.52. The stock had a trading volume of 538,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,931,854. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.77. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

