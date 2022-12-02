SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Holdings Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $64.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

