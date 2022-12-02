Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SPXSY opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $112.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.2264 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

