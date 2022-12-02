Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

SPR stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.74. 2,074,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.73. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after buying an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,156,000 after buying an additional 1,712,240 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after buying an additional 1,442,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,306,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

