Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s current price.
SPLK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Splunk from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.52.
Splunk Stock Down 3.1 %
Splunk stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.64. 4,110,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.61.
About Splunk
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
