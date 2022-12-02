Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s current price.

SPLK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Splunk from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

Splunk Stock Down 3.1 %

Splunk stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.64. 4,110,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Splunk

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Splunk by 470.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 272,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after acquiring an additional 224,389 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 6.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $7,120,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 15.7% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 242.8% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 12,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

