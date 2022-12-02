Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the October 31st total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.0 days.

Shares of SQNXF remained flat at $45.00 during trading hours on Friday. 39 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Square Enix in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

