Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Stanley Electric Price Performance
Shares of STAEF stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Stanley Electric has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $26.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.
Stanley Electric Company Profile
