Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Stanley Electric Price Performance

Shares of STAEF stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Stanley Electric has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $26.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

Stanley Electric Company Profile

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

