Stansberry Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 245.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Datadog by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after purchasing an additional 360,371 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,322,000 after purchasing an additional 168,230 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Datadog by 32.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after purchasing an additional 619,202 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.22. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $186.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,559.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,506 shares of company stock worth $7,057,756 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

