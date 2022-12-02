Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lessened its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 129,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 2.4 %

About AbCellera Biologics

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of -0.43. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

