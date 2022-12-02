Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,493 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $157,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $143.90 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $270.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.90 and a 200-day moving average of $164.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.