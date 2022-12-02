Stansberry Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) by 875.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,211 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maverix Metals were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 50.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.81 million, a PE ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 0.81. Maverix Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.51%.

MMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

