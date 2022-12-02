Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 746,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64,167 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $213.54 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $402.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

