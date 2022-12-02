Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 15,310 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,310 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up 1.5% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BXMT. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BXMT opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.25. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,153 shares of company stock worth $112,880. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

