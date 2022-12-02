Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 1,731 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.3% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

META opened at $120.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $352.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $38,167.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $38,167.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,556,851 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

