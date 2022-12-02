Stansberry Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,846,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,629,000 after buying an additional 251,983 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.67 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

