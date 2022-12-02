Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,117 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 320,785 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 38.3% during the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 38,591 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 30.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Park LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $103.37 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

