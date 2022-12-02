Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 83,730 Shares

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 83,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $15,908.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,013,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,500.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Starry Group alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 304,725 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $60,945.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 406,141 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $81,228.20.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 128,567 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $26,999.07.

On Monday, November 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 85,904 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $19,757.92.

On Thursday, November 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 107,064 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $25,695.36.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 212,648 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $61,667.92.

On Monday, October 10th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $146,096.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $48,590.09.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $17,884.10.

On Monday, October 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $309,264.80.

Starry Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of STRY opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Starry Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starry Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Starry Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.