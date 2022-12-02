Steem Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. Steem has a market cap of $69.17 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,945.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000585 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00451296 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022733 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002656 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00115106 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00851018 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00647683 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005914 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00247409 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
