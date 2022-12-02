Stephen P. Theobald Sells 10,000 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,525.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.21. The stock had a trading volume of 209,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $154.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.52.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WD. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

