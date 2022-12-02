Stephen W. Hipp Acquires 2,750 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) Director Stephen W. Hipp purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $15,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Priority Technology Trading Down 11.6 %
Shares of PRTH opened at $5.27 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Priority Technology to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.
