Stephen W. Hipp Acquires 2,750 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) Director Stephen W. Hipp purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $15,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Priority Technology Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of PRTH opened at $5.27 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Priority Technology to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Priority Technology Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 30.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 40,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 57.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

