Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Gap Down to $52.92

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.92, but opened at $50.34. Stericycle shares last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 251 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Stericycle by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 50,143 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.