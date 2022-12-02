STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of STERIS worth $97,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STERIS Stock Performance
Shares of STE opened at $192.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.33 and its 200-day moving average is $196.54. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,748.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.
STERIS Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
