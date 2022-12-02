Steven T. Clontz Purchases 5,000 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LUMN opened at $5.59 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 50,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after buying an additional 185,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 544,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 902.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

