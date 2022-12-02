Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

STC stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 180,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,351. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $81.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52.

STC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

