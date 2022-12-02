StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

