StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.29. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.