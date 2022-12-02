StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CBFV opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 23.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

