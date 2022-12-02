StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cyren stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Cyren has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyren

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRN. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cyren in the first quarter worth $426,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren in the first quarter worth $59,000. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

