StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Stock Performance

FedNat stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FedNat stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.95% of FedNat worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Featured Stories

