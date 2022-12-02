StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 1.6 %

GIGM stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Further Reading

