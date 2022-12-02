StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HZN opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 220,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Horizon Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Global by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

