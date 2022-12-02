StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.