StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Price Performance

RealNetworks stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealNetworks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNWK. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at $2,049,000. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in RealNetworks by 28.5% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 575,059 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in RealNetworks by 90.5% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.