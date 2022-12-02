StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

RGC Resources Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 124,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RGC Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in RGC Resources by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in RGC Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 103,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.