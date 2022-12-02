StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
NASDAQ RGCO opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
