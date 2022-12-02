StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 1.2 %

SOHO opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotherly Hotels

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 32.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,108,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 273,747 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

