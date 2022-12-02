StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 1.2 %
SOHO opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sotherly Hotels
In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.