StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $93.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 757,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,959.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

