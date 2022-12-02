StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Maiden has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

