StockNews.com Lowers Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Sell

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

OMCL has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.44.

Omnicell Stock Down 1.3 %

OMCL traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 561,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.64. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 1,045.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,616,000 after acquiring an additional 807,348 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after acquiring an additional 124,897 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 151.6% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

