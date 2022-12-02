Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,400 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the October 31st total of 639,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 197.6 days.

Straumann Stock Performance

SAUHF stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.77. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $85.52 and a fifty-two week high of $224.03.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

